Blood bank: amount of antibodies in vaccinated blood halved in three months

The amount of antibodies against the coronavirus in blood from donors who have been vaccinated has halved between September and December. That appears from Numbers that Sanquin blood bank published Tuesday evening. Antibodies were found in 97 percent of the people who donated blood. 20% of all donors have been infected with the coronavirus.

The decrease is approximately the same in all age categories. Physician microbiologist Hans Zaaijer, who works at Sanquin, says in a statement of the figures that he hopes that the decline will soon stabilize and antibodies will not disappear completely. “But we don’t see that reflected in the numbers yet.” People who have been infected with corona have more antibodies, and less decrease in antibodies, than vaccinated people, Sanquin writes.

Just like in the measurements published by Sanquin last month, it can now be seen that vaccinated Dutch people between the ages of 61 and 65 have the fewest antibodies against the coronavirus in their blood – almost eight times less than vaccinated people between the ages of 18 and 25. This is probably due to the fact that that group was vaccinated earlier and that the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered through their GP.

Hans Zaaijer already explained the figures in a television program in November On 1: “It seems that it is a vaccine that produces less good and a lower number of antibodies than the mRNA vaccines.” These are the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. People between the ages of 61 and 65 can already make an appointment for a booster vaccination with an mRNA vaccine.