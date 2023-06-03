The twin police officers investigated in Ourense for the death of a colleague, in a file photo. Brais Lawrence

“I may be wrong, but I am like that… I give everything for my brother: I die and kill for him, and it is not a phrase from Belén Esteban.” On October 9, 2015, six months before the national police officer Celso Blanco was found shot dead in his office —supposedly committed suicide, driven by the weight of guilt— agent Roi DL was talking in this way with a colleague of work.

That brother that Roi loves so much is called Bernardo. They are identical twins; so close since they were pregnant, so equal, that they have the same hobbies, the same profession, the same way of speaking, the same friendships and even the same clothes. Presumably, according to the Ourense judge who has been targeting them for seven years, the twins also share the same secret. In her last order, appealable in the Court, the instructor attributes Celso’s death to the brothers and agrees to transform the investigation into a procedure before the popular jury. “There is no case in Galicia more worthy of a crime novel,” warns a veteran official who has worked on the investigation.

When the hectic burst thriller Within the National Police Corps, the twins were serving at the Ourense Police Station, and a change of command at headquarters had removed them from their posts and their aspirations in favor of other colleagues. At the end of 2015, in Ourense, what was dubbed Operation Zamburiña broke out, after a series of anonymous messages sent by the police themselves reached the media, the court and Internal Affairs between November 2014 and the following month of February. The emails revealed, on the one hand, the theft of regulation weapons kept in the police station bunker, and on the other, the existence of “a group of totally corrupt police officers” in the Narcotics team, related to traffickers whom They let drugs be sold freely in exchange for tips.

When on the afternoon of Saturday, April 9, 2016, the body of Celso Blanco was discovered lying face down on the ground in a pool of blood, with a shot to the left side of the head and splashes everywhere, at the foot of the table in his office on the fifth floor, the autopsy offered suicide as the “most likely” hypothesis. In his left hand, this left-handed martial arts and shooting instructor held a Heckler & Koch USP Compact pistol. It was one of the stolen weapons. Two more of the six disappeared appeared in the office registry, curiously none with their fingerprints.

In another talk, recorded on April 19, 2016, which includes the summary of 56 volumes that tries to unravel how Celso lost his life, the other twin, Bernardo, told his partner that the next day he was going to testify in the preliminary proceedings. for the death of his friend and partner in the press area: “At four I have to be in court. The judge called Roi to take our statement… the judge who deals with the homicide… deeeel…suicide”. In her 158-page order in which she recounts the event, that same magistrate, Eva Armesto, emphasizes that “in the event that Celso had been the victim of a homicide, at that moment only the person who had done it could know it.” The head of the Investigating Court 3 strings together 26 “unequivocal clues” harvested in meticulous scientific reports that range from the composition of the gunpowder, or the changing direction of the jets of blood in the head, to the study of the body language of the suspects or the thousandths of a second it takes for a bullet to pass through a skull. She is convinced that those two drops of water called Bernardo and Roi, who could not be differentiated by their DNA, jointly planned and carried out the crime. Also the sending of anonymous letters and, with or without Celso, the theft of weapons.

The deceased was their supposed ally in the intrigue, and as regular at the shooting gallery as themselves, at a time when presumably their professional jealousy against the new commanders who had removed them from positions they longed for had unleashed the war at the police station. . Contrary to the criteria that the prosecutor still maintains, who requested the file, and various expert reports that pointed from the beginning to the suicide of a repentant Celso, Armesto does not doubt that the agent was murdered by these brothers to blame the dead man. . According to her, they feared that he would end up giving them away, and with his death they would put an end to the growing tangle that they themselves would have concocted to sink the reputation of their rivals. If the case goes to trial, on the accusation side will be the brother of the dead agent, the State Attorney’s Office, the Unified Police Union and two agents greatly harmed by the anonymous: the former drug boss who ended up arrested and prosecuted —but acquitted because the wiretaps were annulled in the trial—in Operation Zamburiña, which investigated dealings between police officers and informers, and the gunsmith responsible for the bunker when the weapons disappeared.

The forensic diagnosis that raised the possibility that Celso had taken his own life was supported by several messages that the 48-year-old victim, a police officer with a friendly image and well known in Ourense for being the press officer. In an email with several recipients, sent on the afternoon that he died from his work computer, he confessed to the theft of the weapons and the anonymous letters that had disrupted the police station: “I am very sorry for what happened. I’m sorry I took the weapons out of the bunker and the anonymous letters I sent. They have done a lot of damage to many people, especially a great friend and former boss. I’m sorry. Celsus”. And in a wasap addressed to friends of a gastronomic society from his mobile, the deceased presumably also wrote: “Someday you will understand.”

The judge believes that Bernardo was the material author of the shot. That he entered the hidden building in the trunk of the Volvo that his brother was driving, and that from the garage, avoiding being caught by the cameras, he accessed through a door a meter high, that few agents knew about and that led to a conduit air. From this passage he would manage to reach the elevator to go up to the fifth floor. At 3:51 p.m., the cabin went up. No one, among the five officials who were at the table that Saturday, used the elevator, but a camera allows us to see that it is moving. The man who was going to die that afternoon arrived on his motorcycle next. A camera captures him calling the elevator, with martial arts pants in hand, at almost 3:55 p.m. It is the last image of him alive of him. Celso had to wait for the elevator to go down to the garage for about 29 seconds, the time that the reconstruction verified that it takes since fifth. When he entered the office there was no struggle: the judge recalls that there was a relationship of trust.

The trajectory of the trail of dried blood from his temple, the total absence of wounds or marks from the fall of the dead body, even the non-coherent gathers of the pants indicate to the magistrate that the person who took his life was the one who deposited him in soil. The trajectory of the shot, slightly from back to front and from top to bottom of the skull, seems very forced for a suicide bomber. The shot wasn’t even point blank, but was fired at a distance of about 10 centimeters, something that doesn’t fit in with autolysis either.

The analyzes of different laboratories of the Civil Guard and the police concluded that there was gunpowder and gunshot residue in unlikely places and “in much higher quantities” than those that correspond to a single flash. The crime scene was allegedly tampered with. The judicial order, already appealed by the defense, maintains that while one brother did everything, the other moved slowly between the street and the police station, and turned towards the video surveillance cameras with the “intention” of being seen. Bernardo’s mobile terminal that afternoon places him, however, in some sports facilities in the city. He receives calls and wasaps, including from Roi, who offers him to buy the same sweatshirt, but according to the car, he does not answer any.

Eva Armesto acknowledges that it was “extraordinarily difficult” to strip the crime of the suicide disguise in which these two “intelligent” professionals with experience in visual inspection supposedly dressed it. And for this she selects from each report received during these years certain pieces that she later fits together to write her story. Among the indications, the instructor sees “singular accrediting power” in the discovery of the brothers’ DNA on a piece of paper with gunpowder that appeared under the corpse or in the fact that the pod from the crime scene was identical to another seized at the ticket office of those investigated. She also points out that one of the twins bought the Nikon camera at MediaMarkt that was later used to take the photo that accompanied a 2014 anonymous message about the theft of the weapons.

A living hand after brain death

One of the biggest unknowns in the case had to be cleared up with shooter drills, reports from the Civil Guard and the police and data from the Higher Council for Scientific Research. It was necessary to verify if it was possible that Celso Blanco, “with his head smashed”, could carry out an act already as absurd for him as removing the magazine from the suicide weapon (which had been stolen without it) or, if he fired without a magazine, activate voluntarily with his finger the lever so that the slider of the ejection window would remain open. The car defends that neither of the two options is possible. In “this type of weapon, if it is fired without a magazine, the ejection window will always remain closed”, settle the reports. A bullet “takes 1,066 milliseconds” to traverse 26 centimeters (the 10 centimeters of distance from the shot plus the head) and “it is at that moment that the major head injury occurs,” explains the judge. But “the nerve connections between the brain and the upper extremities” require “a minimum time of 10.37 milliseconds.”