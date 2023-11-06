Kiko Moya (L’Escaleta, Alicante, 2* and 3 Soles Repsol), known for his rice dishes and for his permanent commitment to culinary innovation, presented the cuisine of his restaurant, the result of the work of two generations. «I have always thought that by being extremely traditional we can reach the avant-garde. “It is that where extremes touch.”

The chef believes that truly avant-garde has only been done by very few chefs (he pointed to Ferran Adrià) and confessed that sometimes “the answers are not in front, but behind, and before the dish placed on the table, in the concept of eating, in the way we produce, in our ancestral relationship with food. And the product he focused on to illustrate all this was a taboo: blood. “Something that is reviled today and, the truth is, when something is reviled is when it turns me on,” explained the chef. He started with a sausage. «I want to claim that role of artisanal butchers. I think that increasingly, the big difference is not between avant-garde cuisine and traditional cuisine, but between artisanal cuisine and assembly cuisine.

It thus connected with that contemporary trend in restaurants, to use pre-cooked preparations to finish the dish by joining them, without further ado, but without cooking. «When a bakery, an artisanal butcher shop, is lost in a town, it is as if the town caught fire; “It is a loss that is difficult to replace,” he added. And his first bite was his version of the poltrota, a piece with heart, lung, blood… “It’s not exactly a morcón,” he pointed out, but a typical Alicante sausage wrapped in a bladder.

«I understand that we live in a world far from these things, disguised by a thousand layers, but I demand that we accept these magnificent morsels for what they are. For me it is a round bite: it speaks of tradition, of use », he continued.

Chopped wheat is another of the proposals that Kiko presented, a stew that was presented with a piece of meat. «Today I present it with a dove. It is called chopped because the covering of the grains is removed,” she explained. A dark, intense, gourmet spoon dish. And to finish, a hare avocado, from the classic civet (sauce linked with the animal’s own blood). Extensive technical knowledge applied to the most humble artisanal products to turn them into haute cuisine bites.