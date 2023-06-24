From Monday 26 to Wednesday 5 July, the Sapienza University of Rome promotes a blood collection in which students and staff of the 11 faculties and all the university structures are invited to participate, who will compete in a solidarity marathon. It will be possible to contribute at the blood bank located in the university city – coordinated by the volunteers of the ‘Ad Spem’ blood donor association – and at the transfusion centers located at the Umberto I and Sant’Andrea university hospitals. Donations can take place in the morning; exceptionally, on Wednesday 5 July, it will be possible to donate at the Umberto I blood donation center also in the afternoon.

The Faculties that have donated the most will be awarded by the Rector on Wednesday 5 July during a musical event open to the public aimed at spreading the culture of donation and promoting the prevention of road accidents among the youngest, which will also host the contest ‘The music makes good blood’, in which solo singers and university bands will take part in a live challenge, from 18 to 22.30. Along the main avenue of the university city, there will also be information stands dedicated to organizations, institutions and partner associations of the national campaign of the Ministry of Health ‘Donate life, donate blood’ and to the member student associations.

The initiative is part of the project promoted with the Coordination of the Universities of Lazio and the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the National Blood Center of the Higher Institute of Health and the Automobile Club of Italy.