Now patients battling blood cancer and bonmero cancer can be cured soon. A team of American scientists has discovered some potential medicines that may be effective in treating certain types of blood and bone marrow (bone marrow) cancer. These drugs have been discovered by a group of scientists from prestigious Cleveland clinics, including an Indian American scientist.The first issue, published in the latest edition of Blood Cancer Discovery and conducted over a decade, is by Jarosław Maciejewski of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Translational Hematology and Oncology Research and his colleague Bubble Kant Jha. Scientists study a new pharmacological strategy to preferentially target and eradicate ‘leukemia’ cells.

Scientists were doing research for decades

Leukemia is a blood cancer caused by an increase in the number of white cells in the body. At the same time, myeloid leukemia is a cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. The major cause of myeloid leukemia was found in the TET2 gene, which both scientists had researched in the last decade.

Artificial molecules will destroy cancer cells

Dr. Mackiejewski stated that we found that an artificial molecule called TETI76 is capable of targeting and destroying malignant cancer cells at an early stage of the disease…. At the same time, Jha said that we learned from the natural biological capabilities of 2 Hg (2-hydroxyglutarate). We studied the molecule and made a unique small molecule.

This research will prove to be a boon for cancer patients

Cleveland clinics have stated that further studies will be important to examine small molecule cancer fighting abilities in patients. Jha said that we are optimistic about the results of our research, which has not only demonstrated that growth and proliferation of cells can be prevented with TET2 mutations but also helps to keep normal stem and biological cells alive. .