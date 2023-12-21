Over the past few years, independent studio Bloober Team has gained international recognition for games such as The Medium and Blair Witch, to the extent that companies like Konami are working alongside them. Now, Today a new collaboration has been revealed, this time with the owners of The Walking Dead.

Although Bloober Team continues working on the remake of Silent Hill 2a few hours ago it was announced Rcode name of a new game in collaboration with Skybound, the company that owns The Walking Dead, Invincible and other quite popular properties. Although there are not many details at the moment, it has been confirmed that this title will be available at some point in 2025.

Similarly, it has been confirmed that R it will be another horror game. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no additional information about this project. We do not know what the property Bloober Team is working on will be, although considering the information we have so far, it is likely that it will be The Walking Dead, but it is not ruled out to see another series in the hands of the European studio.

Considering that R will arrive in 2025, many fans have wondered what is happening with the remake of Silent Hill 2 Last month, the studio shared a statement in which they indicated that the development of this long-awaited title is progressing positively and at the desired pace. With this, This same week a leak emerged from Amazon indicating that we are only a few weeks away from the launch of this deliverysomething that could well be a mistake.

Bloober Team is an independent studio from Poland founded in 2008. Although its first projects did not attract the attention of the general public. However, in 2016 they rose to stardom thanks to Layers of Fear. Since then, This team has focused on offering horror experiences that combine classic elements of the genre, with some of the contemporary trends. This is one of the reasons why this group was chosen for the remake of Silent Hill 2

We remind you that the game known simply as R Right now, it will be available sometime in 2025. On related topics, this would be the release date of Silent Hill 2 Remake. Likewise, the trailer for O.D. It has a reference to Silent Hill.

Editor's Note:

Bloober Team is a studio competent in its work. None of their works have been the success that many desire, but they are not bad games either, quite the opposite. It will be interesting to see how this team achieves a balance between two productions at the same time, especially when one of these is one of the most anticipated remakes of the moment.

Via: VGC