Bloober Team has been one of the great protagonists of recent days and it is no wonder. Your new game, The Medium, has been released on Xbox Series X | S and PC (directly also on Xbox Game Pass) and has had a phenomenal reception. The Polish studio has demonstrated its ambition with a horror and mystery title that has presented us with the praised characteristic of the dual reality, thanks to which we can move through two worlds simultaneously. However, the creators of Blair Witch are not satisfied with this and are going for more. And it is that now we have known that Bloober Team is already looking for talent for its next big project, as they have made known through their official Twitter account.

Artur Laczkowski, designer at Bloober Team, has shared a message indicating that the Polish company is looking for people who want to work with them. Here’s what he said: “The Medium was cool, right? Okay, but what’s even cooler is that we’re working on a new big project And we need you! Are you a combat programmer? Visual effects artist? Concept artist? Yes? Then join us if you dare. ” While this message is still a new search for staff for Bloober, the truth is that leave some clues that we are going to try to explain.

The first of these is that the search for a conceptual artist suggests that Bloober Team is in a early stage of development of this new video game, as is to be expected after just launching The Medium. The second, that the Polish study is looking for a combat programmer, which suggests that they could choose to introduce in their next title one of the characteristics that they have yet to cover. And it is that neither Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer nor The Medium were characterized by having combats or direct confrontations. After the step taken with The Medium, maybe Bloober Team will dare to get a little closer to an adventure with action. Only time will tell.