Last year the fans of silent hill They celebrated in a big way, since many video games of the franchise were announced, including the adaptation of a new movie for movie theaters. Included in this whole package is the remake of the second chapter, which is in charge of bloober teamresponsible for prominent games such as The Medium.

In a new interview with DreadXPthe studio’s marketing director, Anna Jasinska, said the company beat out many other studios to land the dream project. And although it is a great joy that they are working on a large-scale project such as Silent Hill, they also have the pressure on their shoulders to meet the desired quality.

These are the words of jasinska:

Of course, we weren’t the only contenders. Many other studios were also vying for the collaboration, but in the end, our concept was the one that stole Konami’s heart. They recognized our commitment and passion for horror, and that alone was a huge distinction for us. Our company was stunned when we received this ecstatic information because many of the Bloober Team employees are die-hard fans of the title. As for nervousness, yes, the pressure is high since we are facing one of the best psychological horror games ever created. We want to stay close to the original and will put it in the spotlight for years to come.

Remember that Silent Hill 2 remake will come to PS5 and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This remake is pretty big, as the franchise hasn’t had a new game in years, I understand why the studio feels pressured towards it with the fans. For now, it only remains to see what they have prepared for us.