With the arrival of The Medium to the market a few days ago, Bloober Team has launched one of the first Xbox Series X | S console exclusives, achieving fantastic results, recovering development expenses in just one day. Now, the people of the Polish studio have given more details on The Medium’s dual camera technology.

In an update posted on Xbox Wire, The Medium producer Jacek Zisba said that what the psychological horror title does with dual reality is “Very different from splitscreen multiplayer”, and went on to explain exactly how. Essentially, where splitscreen games show two instances of the same location, on The Medium, the two worlds shown are completely different, each with its own unique assets, textures, models, lighting, and visual effects. This is much more demanding in terms of memory, storage, and rendering.

Bloober Team Explains The Medium’s Dual Camera Technology

Most of the other games that support splitscreen show two different instances of the same location. On The Medium, the real and spirit worlds look completely different and use their own sets of graphic assets, such as models or textures. This is much more demanding in terms of memory, storage, and the cost of rendering. Additionally, effects such as motion blur or ambient occlusion need to be calculated and represented twice. In general, the game requires a significant amount of VRAM and fast storage, much faster than what was used in the previous generation of hardware. Although it might look similar in screenshots or trailers, technically speaking the game’s dual reality just works differently and is much more demanding on power than “ordinary” split screen.

A good example of what Zisba says are the minimum requirements of The Medium on PC, demanding much higher hardware than we have become accustomed in recent years. In addition, it is important to note that on Xbox Series X | S the game also makes use of Ray Tracing, something that would have been impossible on previous consoles.

The Medium is available now on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and you can play it through Xbox Game Pass.