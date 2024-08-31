Many have wondered Why Bloober Team and Konami Wanted to Remake Silent Hill 2 skipping the one from the first episode. The development team answered this question albeit a little vaguely, during the recent press presentation of the game, revealing that in reality there are plans from Konami that concern the entire series.

DNA horror

Speaking to Rock Paper Shotgun, Bloober Creative Director Mateusz Lenart and Lead Producer Maciej Głomb confirmed that the studio was chosen to work on the Silent Hill 2 remake because of its “DNA” and the titles it has previously made. Also, as already mentioned, it seems that Konami has specific plans for the series, even if they have not been revealed what they are.

“Yes, Silent Hill 2 was the best choice for us at Bloober Team, given our DNA and the games we’ve made before. On the other hand, it’s not like we made this decision, right? The choice is tied to Konami’s plans.”

Bloober Team’s previous works include Layers of Fear, The Medium, Observer, and Blair Witch, all psychological horror games that, if you look closely, owe something to the Silent Hill series. If you want to know more about the Silent Hill 2 remake, we invite you to read our review.

For the rest we remind you that Silent Hill 2 will be available from October 8th for PlayStation 5 and PC. In addition to this, there are other projects related to the series in the works, including two spin-offs, an interactive video series, and a film.