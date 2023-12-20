Bloober Team seems pretty busy lately, considering the Polish team recently signed a licensing and publishing deal for develop a game based on one intellectual property of Skybound Entertainment.
Let's remember that this is the team behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, which is also working on the remake of Silent Hill 2 on behalf of Konami. We don't know what the new project in question is about, except that it is identified with the code name “R” and is expected to be launched in 2025.
It also seems that, even in this case, it is a game horrornow a true total specialization for the Bloober Team, which until now has worked mainly on titles of this type.
A “second party” strategy for Bloober
“This project is another step in ours Second party strategyin which we work with external partners to bring our know-how to the horror sector”, reported the CEO of Bloober, Piotr Babieno.
“These are games scheduled not only to bring financial profit, but also as next steps to implement our strategic plan towards the end of 2027. We met our friends from Skybound some time ago and we are sure that it will be a successful cooperation.”
At this point we are waiting to know what it is, as well as waiting for news on Silent Hill 2.
#Bloober #Team #develops #game #based #Skybound #title #Silent #Hill
Leave a Reply