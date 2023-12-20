Bloober Team seems pretty busy lately, considering the Polish team recently signed a licensing and publishing deal for develop a game based on one intellectual property of Skybound Entertainment.

Let's remember that this is the team behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, which is also working on the remake of Silent Hill 2 on behalf of Konami. We don't know what the new project in question is about, except that it is identified with the code name “R” and is expected to be launched in 2025.

It also seems that, even in this case, it is a game horrornow a true total specialization for the Bloober Team, which until now has worked mainly on titles of this type.