As we get closer to the release of the remake of Silent Hill 2many still have several doubts about the work that Bloober Team is carrying out. This has been a constant since the revelation of this project, But the studio director has finally decided to speak directly to all the skeptics.

During an interview with Rolling Stones, Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, spoke openly about all the doubts the public has about his team’s work, ensuring that there is nothing to fearand anyone with doubts should give the final release a chance first. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“I really hope that when people play it for the first time, they understand that the decisions we made were the best possible. I dream that the players trust us, but I am aware that trust is earned with actions, not words. That is why we have a policy of not making comments and giving hope. We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can’t ask for more than ‘give us a chance’.”

With a launch planned for next October 8, 2024the remake of Silent Hill 2 It is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and, at the same time, a product that many do not know how it will reach their hands. In related topics, this game will not have yellow paint. Similarly, we tell you how different the remake is compared to the original title.

Author’s Note:

You should always give the final product a chance before deciding whether something is good or bad. However, you should also keep your expectations high, and not think that this remake will be the best in the world.

Via: Rolling Stones