As a reason for the imminent launch of The Medium on Xbox Series X | S and PC, a lot of information regarding the title has been shared from Bloober Team in recent days. Without going any further, the Polish studio has shared several new gameplays of the game, as well as has revealed that, for the moment, The Medium will not arrive on PlayStation 5. Now, the study has confirmed what time The Medium will be available on Xbox Game Pass depending on your country.

The Polish study has shared this information through the game’s official Twitter account, in which he has shared a detailed infographic of the different hours at which the game will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PC depending on the country in which we are.

Bloober clarifies what time The Medium will be available on Xbox Game Pass according to your country

As we can see in the image shared by the study, the game will be available in Spain at 6:00 p.m. peninsular time, since despite not detailing the time in Spain, it is the same that we can see in Paris and Berlin. Meanwhile, the game will be available in Mexico starting at 11:00 am, taking Mexico City as a reference.

This information has been shared by the study just a few minutes before the first analysis of the title came out, which you can already take a look at on our website, consolidating itself as the best work of Bloober Team to date.

Review of The Medium – Xbox Series X | S

The Medium will be available tomorrow, January 28, for Xbox Series X | S and PC.