On the occasion of Manuel Locatelli’s transfer to Juventus, his brother Mattia published a photo of the footballer as a child

Today we know him as one of the strongest Italian footballers around. Midfielder role, Manuel Locatelli, at the age of 23, he has already become European champion with the Italian national team shirt. In this photo, published by his brother Mattia, however, he was only a child. Did you recognize him?

That of 2021 it was without a doubt the best summer of life by Manuel Locatelli. There are two events that have made it so. The first is undoubtedly the victory of the European championship with the blue jersey of the national team led by Roberto Mancini.

The second is related to his transfer to Juventusa team that he has supported since childhood and that now sees him wearing the glorious black and white jersey.

As evidence of how deep this love between the player and Juve is and in a certain sense ancient, there is one photo which circulated on social media last August.

In the snapshot taken in 2003when the Juventus led by Lippi won their 27th Scudetto, we see a little Manuel, who was about 5 years old and who wore his black and white jersey of the Turin team.

Mattia Locatelli has published his brother’s childhood photo, tagging him and adding a simple but very meaningful message in the caption: “Good luck brother, finally Juventus“.

The comments had arrived on time answer by Manuel:

Our dream, from the bedroom to the Allianz. Together.

Life and career of Manuel Locatelli

Credit: mattia.locatelli – Instagram

Manuel Locatelli was born in Lecco on January 8, 1998 and is an Italian footballer, midfielder for Juventus and the Italian national team.

In 2004 he joined the Atalanta youth sector and in 2009 in that of Milan, when he was only 11 years old. His debut in the Rossoneri first team came in 2015, at the age of 17. Ironically, his first Serie A goal was scored against what would later become his team, Juventus.

In 2018 it was purchased from Sassuoloa team of which he becomes a fundamental pivot and which allows him to enter the national team.

In the summer of 2021 he was bought outright by Juventus and currently wears the jersey number 27.

Sentimentally he has been linked to Thessa Lacovich since 2018 and soon the two will get married.