State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (Public Health, ChristenUnie) has provided almost two million euros in subsidy which, according to his officials, amounted to ‘prohibited state aid’. It concerns a subsidy to Siriz, a foundation with anti-abortion roots that assists women with help and advice during unintended pregnancies.

This is evident from documents released on the basis of the Government Information (Public Access) Act. The documents were requested by Bureau Clara Wichmann, which stands up for women’s rights.

Siriz has been receiving a subsidy from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport since 2014. This was due to a political deal between the then Rutte II cabinet and Kees van der Staaij, leader of the Orthodox Christian SGP. One of the conditions that Van der Staaij attached to support for the national budget in the Senate was an annual subsidy of 1.5 million euros for Siriz, an organization set up by the Association for the Protection of the Unborn Child. Like the SGP, it disagrees with Dutch abortion practice. According to Siriz, “the unborn life” exists from conception and has “the right to come into the world.”

According to Siriz, “the unborn life” exists from conception

Blokhuis continued the subsidy in the Rutte III cabinet. Like his predecessor Martin van Rijn (PvdA), he was repeatedly told by officials that Siriz was receiving preferential treatment. They made an increasingly urgent appeal to Blokhuis to stop the ‘prohibited state aid’. Siriz was also relatively expensive, had enough money of its own and Siriz’s help could also be given by GGDs.

In a written response, Blokhuis said that “it was clear to me from the moment I took office that the situation that had arisen a few years earlier could not continue”. The fact that he still subsidized Siriz for a total of two million in 2018 and 2019 was because “the subsidy relationship has been phased out at a pace that is consistent with good governance”.

Siriz emphasizes that it respects the freedom of choice of women, meets all quality requirements regarding neutrality of care, and that women who choose abortion can also turn to Siriz for support.

Also read: Political deal with SGP yielded criticized aid organization millions in subsidy



Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow the formation closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad of 18 September 2021