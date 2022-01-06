Until September this year, almost twice as much gas from Groningen will probably be needed than previously anticipated. In an earlier inventory, the Ministry of Economic Affairs assumed 3.9 billion cubic meters, but may have to adjust it to a maximum of 7.6 billion cubic meters at average temperatures, according to calculations by the network operator. That is in a letter that outgoing minister Stef Blok (Economic Affairs, VVD) sent to the House of Representatives on Thursday evening.

This is the last year that gas will be extracted from Groningen. That promise is not endangered, according to Blok, despite the higher gas extraction. The minister understands that the extra gas extraction is “a setback” for many Groningen residents, but he emphasizes that the new cabinet has the ambition to stop gas extraction this year.

The increased gas extraction falls within the last ‘gas year’, which runs from October 2021 to September this year. After that, it is the intention that the Netherlands will switch from Groningen gas. Nevertheless, a production of 1.5 billion cubic meters per year is still necessary to fall back on the gas fields in the event of an emergency. For example in case of extreme cold.

After 2025 – at the latest in 2028 – the gas tap will be closed permanently. Until then, the cabinet can determine how much gas is needed each year. The cabinet has requested research agency TNO to carry out additional analyzes into the risk of earthquakes.

Germany

There are several reasons why gas extraction from Groningen is higher than anticipated. One of these is the delayed opening of the nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek in Groningen. The factory converts so-called high-calorific gas from abroad into low-calorific gas, which is needed for Dutch households. The factory will replace the low-calorific gas extracted in Groningen.

Another cause cited by the ministry is the increased demand for gas from Germany. The country needs 1.1 billion cubic meters more from the Groningerveld. Outgoing Minister Blok asked his German colleagues for clarification this week. Blok has “urgently requested” them to take measures so that extra gas from Groningen is not necessary. The minister said he expressed “great concern”. He calls the two causes of the higher gas extraction “disappointing in view of the port”.

In a response to the news, action group Groninger Soil Movement (GBB) states that the ministry is “playing with the safety” of Groningers. The GBB calls it “incomprehensible” that more gas is being extracted and points to Blok’s statements that the gas tap would only open further in severe winters.