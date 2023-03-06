Bloggers “Zen” visited Dombai and talked about the intricacies of the business of alpine cafes

Russian travel bloggers who visited the Dombay ski resort in the Caucasus found out from the owner of a local high-altitude cafe the intricacies of doing business. They told about it in the blog “Show the world. Travel stories” on the platform “Zen”.

The travelers admitted that they were first of all interested in how the owner of the cafe delivers everything necessary for the functioning of the institution at an altitude of about three thousand meters. According to the owner of the cafe, he loads water and food boxes onto a small makeshift sled, which he first lifts to a height of 2777 meters on the main gondola lift, and then transfers with luggage to a chair lift. Already from the lift station, a man drags a sled through the snow to his cafe. Garbage is taken out in the reverse order.

The bloggers also found out that catering establishments are mostly run by family clans: the head is the father or mother, and the children help their parents as waiters. “I work with my daughter and niece. They are students, study by correspondence, and help me serve visitors in a cafe, ”the Russians quote the words of the owner of the cafe.

Related materials:

Once a week, the owner of the establishment goes downstairs to resupply food and water. They cook in high-mountain cafes on gas or wood, and store food outside the window. Tourists are advised to stock up with cash, as it can be problematic to pay with cards due to poor communication.

“Having looked at all the difficulties of running such a business of maintaining a cafe on the tops of Dombai, we were surprised by the ability to work of these people. And we are pleasantly surprised by the hospitality with which they receive visitors,” the authors of the blog noted.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians in 2022 began to spend more on ski holidays. On average, compatriots spent 39.8 thousand rubles on tours, excluding travel.