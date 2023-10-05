Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Despite some successes, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making slow progress. It has met with criticism from military bloggers. But the West is dismissive.

Kiev – Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian positions has been underway since the spring. What was supposed to be a liberation is a slow and arduous advance. The US Institute of the Study of War (ISW) also sees only minor progress by the Ukrainian troops: “The Ukrainian armed forces continued their offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and made minor clashes on October 4th before. Autumn and winter weather conditions will slow, but not stop, Ukrainian counteroffensives,” the War Studies Institute said.

Ukraine War: Weather permits six to eight weeks of counteroffensive

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby recently said the good weather will last another six to eight weeks before it impacts Ukrainian and Russian operations. Therefore, Ukraine could achieve further successes. Even after the rainy season, the counteroffensive could pick up speed again if it gets frosty. The ground would then be hard again and the military vehicles could then move more easily. “Ukrainian officials have expressed their intention to continue the counteroffensive until the end of 2023, taking advantage of cold weather conditions,” the ISW said.

The Ukrainian counterattack is going slowly. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko

Ukrainian military bloggers, on the other hand, criticize Kiev’s actions near Tokmak. When Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles appeared in the region, the Russians quickly realized that they were intended to attack Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia is considered the Russian army’s ammunition supply hub. Instead of relying on a “blitzkrieg” in the counteroffensive, “even a drunk in Moscow understood why Leopard and Bradley tanks had appeared.”

Russia evacuates warships in Crimea

But the Ukrainian counteroffensive also continues on the water. “The Russian military recently moved several Black Sea Fleet ships from the port in occupied Sevastopol in Crimea to the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory. “This was probably done to protect them from further attacks by Ukraine on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.” This is what the ISW writes on Novorossiysk, 300 kilometers away as the crow flies, was relocated in the Russian Krasnodar region.

Ukraine wants to weaken the Russian navy

Crimea, annexed by Russia since 2014, has been the target of increased Ukrainian attacks for weeks. Sevastopol in particular was attacked several times. Among other things, a landing ship, a submarine and the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet were severely damaged. The aim of the attacks is to reduce the operational capability of the fleet. This plays an important role in Russia’s war of aggression. Russian naval ships regularly fire missiles at civilian targets in Ukraine. The country has been defending itself against the war of aggression started by Russia since February 24, 2022 and is supported by Western states, especially the USA. (erpe/dpa)