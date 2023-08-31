Blogger and body-positive Clara Dao from Toronto, Canada, posed in a transparent outfit in honor of her 25th birthday. The corresponding post appeared in her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

On the posted frames, a girl with zero breast size appeared in white lace underwear. The set consisted of a bra with a wide bridge (the part connecting the cups of the bra in the middle – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and V-shaped underpants, decorated with bows. The influencer loosened her red hair styled in waves, painted her lips with red lipstick and complemented the look with chains with pendants.

Fans wrote congratulations and compliments to Dao in the comments. “Happy birthday! You helped me become much more confident in myself”, “Just beautiful”, “You look 19”, “You have the body of my dreams”, “Thank you for being you, you literally saved my life!” netizens said.

