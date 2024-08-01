Blogger Soda Arrested in Bangkok for Running Gambling Site

Police have arrested a Thai blogger known as Soda at Bangkok airport for running a gambling website. On her connection to an online casino writes Thaiger portal.

It is noted that the website, which was managed by the blogger, was advertised on many social networks. It offered users various types of gambling, including card games, slot machines and more. The portal’s main bank account had more than four million baht (9.5 million rubles) in circulation. The police established a connection between the blogger’s financial transactions and this portal.

Soda had over 100,000 followers on TikTok, and in her videos, the blogger often boasted about her luxurious lifestyle and showed off designer items. It is specified that she was arrested while trying to leave the country.

Earlier, police in India arrested well-known blogger Rohan Cariappa. The reason was a video published on social media in which he, along with another influencer, used sign language in an offensive manner.