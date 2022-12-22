TikTok user Kya Amari showed her face without make-up and surprised subscribers

Network user Kya Amari washed off her makeup and surprised subscribers with a baby face. The corresponding video appeared on her page in TikTok.

First, the heroine of the publication with the nickname kyraamari5 appeared before the subscribers with a make-up and neat styling. The footage shows that the girl evened out her skin tone, applied brown shadows and nude lipstick, and also drew graphic arrows on her eyelids and painted her eyelashes. Amari completed her look with stud earrings.

The influencer then showed off her natural looks without makeup products and hair. At the same time, the blogger put on a gray sweatshirt and braided her hair into bundles. In these shots, the girl looked much younger than with the funds applied to her face.

The video went viral with over 1.7 million views. Subscribers were surprised by the transformation of the girl, as they wrote in the comments under the material. “I forget about the power of makeup, it amazes me every time … Can someone teach me how to make up so that I can look my age?”, “It looks like this is your younger brother”, “Apparently, your older brother was in the first frame sister,” they said.

Earlier in December, another blogger Millie Li showed changes in appearance before and after applying makeup and surprised fans. The user made a make-up, and also changed her homemade gray robe to a black lace top with thin straps, which partially exposed her breasts. In addition, she did styling, curling her hair into curls.