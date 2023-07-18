TikTok blogger @wood.mood0 showed how she washes shoes in the dishwasher

A blogger with the nickname @wood.mood0 showed an unusual way to clean shoes and confused the audience. The corresponding publication appeared in her TikTokaccount with 1.1 million followers.

In the posted footage, the woman showed how she placed fur slippers, flip flops and Crocs in an empty dishwasher for washing. She then removed the clean items from the machine.

The video has received over 50,000 views. Netizens appreciated the influencer’s life hack in the comments. “For slippers, a washing machine, not a dishwasher. This is wrong and unhygienic”, “This is not for me”, “Slippers in the dishwasher?! No!” users said.

In June, blogger Chantel Mila revealed an easy way to whiten sneakers with the help of improvised means. The user advised to mix in equal proportions two tablespoons of baking soda, dishwashing detergent and a tablespoon of toothpaste.