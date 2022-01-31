An Australian showed a way to save space in the wardrobe through the proper storage of bed linen. The corresponding video was published in her Instagram-account.

Blogger Shantel Mila regularly shares videos with subscribers in which she talks about the life hacks she uses to keep her house clean and comfortable. In one of her latest posts, she gave viewers recommendations that help her fit more things in her closet.

In the posted frames, the woman places the two edges of the sheet with an elastic band inside the opposite ends, after which she folds it several times. Then the expert does the same with pillowcases and a regular sheet so that they match in size. At the end, Mila places the resulting set inside the last pillowcase.

Netizens thanked her for the effective life hack in the comments. “It’s just brilliant. Now all my bedding is folded like this”, “Useful post, I liked to store sets in such cubes”, “Oh, great advice!”, “Thank you!”, “Never would have thought of it”, “Brilliant and simple”, — they wrote.

In October, Shantel Mila listed simple ways to save time cleaning your bedroom. In order to reduce the time for spreading the sheets, you need to pay attention to the location of the label. Mila explained that the sheet should be laid so that the label was in the lower right corner of the bed. According to her, this will speed up the search for the right side of the linen.