Tik-Tok blogger Anjan provoked a mass brawl in the Afimall shopping center in Moscow. It is noted that the fight arose because of the money scattered by the young man. This was announced on Sunday, April 18, by the TV channel REN TV…

As told on the TV channel, the blogger gathered a crowd and began to scatter packs of bills. People started fighting for money. At this time, the young man was filming what was happening on video. The amount of money scattered was not specified.

The press service of the administration of the shopping center clarified to the TV channel that the blogger gathered about 50 people. He threw money from the third floor. At the same time, the security officers of the shopping center urged people to disperse, then the police were called to the scene.

“Nothing serious happened,” the press service said.

Earlier, on April 14, the first deputy chairman of the Public Chamber of the Leningrad Region, Vladimir Petrov, proposed to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev to conduct an all-Russian Internet raid to identify bloggers who violate the Criminal Code (Criminal Code) of the Russian Federation, traffic rules and other laws of the country. According to Petrov, many bloggers “are ready for almost anything for the sake of beautiful shots and scandalous content,” including violation of Russian laws.