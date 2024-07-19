Russian blogger Sasha Spielberg has radically changed her image and surprised her fans. The corresponding post and comments appeared in her Telegram-channel.

The influencer shared a photo showing her new look. The posted shots show that the girl decided to give up her long locks and got a bob. In the description of the publication, she admitted that she was always afraid of drastic changes in her appearance. “Long hair was my identity, a kind of stability: I never dyed my hair or cut it short in 26 years. I lived with the prejudice that I had to be attractive,” the star complained.

Fans, in turn, appreciated Spielberg’s transformation in the comments under the post. “It’s very unusual to see you with such a long haircut,” “So unexpected! It suits you very well!”, “This is the case when the hairstyle was waiting for its time and for good reason,” “Interesting, very unusual,” “How bold,” they said.

In June, Sasha Spielberg showed her followers truthful beach photos.