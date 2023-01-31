TikTok blogger: Starbucks candy will help you transfer to first class on a plane for free

The blogger revealed a simple but effective way to get into the first class of the aircraft without surcharges and become a favorite passenger among flight crew members. He spoke about this in a video on TikTok, which drew the attention of the British tabloid Express.

According to the young man, a simple life hack will help you transfer to first class for free. “Go to Starbucks and buy a couple of gift cards worth about five dollars each, or if you don’t want to spend that much, grab a couple of wrapped bags of candy,” he said. Next, you should give the flight attendants who meet passengers on the plane a present and say that this is gratitude for their work.

Netizens appreciated the frequent traveler’s recommendation by leaving comments below the post. “As a flight attendant, I approve of this hack! If you surprise me like this, you will definitely become my favorite passenger on the flight”, “My sister gave the crew of British Airways Krispy Kreme donuts, and she was immediately put in first class on a flight from Denver to London”, “I have used a similar trick before , and flight attendants usually offer free drinks throughout the flight,” they wrote.

Earlier, flight attendant Jessica Lyons, who became famous in social networks thanks to her work, spoke about the most stupid questions from passengers. According to her, travelers often ask if they can smoke on the plane or open the window. The girl noted that the members of the flight crew laugh at such questions.