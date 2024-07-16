A blogger under the nickname Beast Barbie (real name – Katie Nicholson) said that she received a proposal of marriage from her lover and found herself in an awkward situation. A video with her story, published on the social network TikTokthe portal noted Dexterto.

The TikToker showed a photo of her lover kneeling and proposing to her on the ocean shore. As follows from the following photos, Nicholson said yes and put on the engagement ring, after which the man picked her up and carried her to the ocean. Suddenly, the bride dropped the ring into the water.

“We started looking for the ring. Everyone started helping us. (…) It seemed like we would never find it, because it’s an ocean,” the blogger wrote. However, one of the people who helped in the search eventually found the ring and gave it to the couple. “What an emotional rollercoaster. I think my fiance and I are made for each other,” Nicholson added.

“If this isn’t proof that your marriage will survive the toughest times, I don’t know what is. Congratulations!”, “You need to invite the guy who found the ring to your wedding”, “You are so lucky,” commenters responded to her story.

