Blogger Roman Protassevich, who was arrested in Belarus when a Ryanair plane was forced to land, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega are said to have been placed under house arrest.

Minsk – This was announced by the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya on Friday in her exile in the EU. The Russian embassy in Minsk also announced that Sapega was under house arrest. The British BBC reported, citing Protassevich’s father, that his son was no longer in prison. There was initially no confirmation from the authorities in Minsk.

Svetlana Tichanovskaya spoke of “good news”. At the same time, she emphasized: “House arrest – that is not freedom.” Protassevich and Sapega are “hostages” of Lukashenko’s system, they are still charged and are under the pressure of their tormentors. “We are in contact with Roman’s parents – they are not told anything about their son and have no way of talking to him themselves. They are convinced that the regime is playing a game using the lives of Roman and Sofia. ”In addition, more than 500 prisoners are still in Belarusian prisons.

The controversial arrest of Protassevich and his girlfriend had led to massive criticism in the West and to new sanctions. On May 23, Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair passenger plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to make a stopover in Minsk. The blogger and opposition activist Protassevich, who was traveling on the plane, and his girlfriend Sapega were then arrested there. After the operation, in which a fighter jet also ascended, ruler Alexander Lukashenko sees himself under criticism for a dangerous intrusion into the airspace. (dpa)