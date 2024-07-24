Companion of blogger MotoTani killed in Turkey reports missing camera from accident scene

Sergey Khardikov, the companion of Russian biker blogger Tatyana Ozolina, better known as MotoTanya, spoke about the disappearance of her video camera from the scene of the accident. He wrote about the incident on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

According to him, he was unable to find the camera after the accident. “I didn’t find it that evening. I came yesterday, today. But I didn’t find it,” Khardikov shared.

He also told about what happened, noting that he only managed to see the moment of the collision. “Like, Onur brakes, stands on the front wheel, hits Tanya’s bike in the back and they fly apart on the road,” the man said.