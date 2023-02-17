Beauty blogger Chloe Elizabeth made blepharoplasty of the eyelids and angered subscribers

Beauty blogger Chloe Elizabeth from England underwent plastic surgery for the eyelids for almost 300 thousand rubles and was criticized. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

A netizen with the nickname cchloelizabethh, whose blog has 61 thousand subscribers, said that she was tired of the so-called “bags” under her eyes. In this regard, she decided to do blepharoplasty, which allows you to get rid of excess skin in this area. According to her, this procedure cost four thousand dollars (about 298.8 thousand rubles) and lasted for two hours. On the posted frames, the girl showed the beginning of the process and a conversation with a doctor who gave her recommendations on recovery after surgery.

The video has received over 1.6 million views. The audience was angry because of the decision of Elizabeth to resort to the help of plastic surgeons. “God, you are amazing on your own. Please stop now!”, “Why did you do that? You are so perfect. Why did you succumb to the trends from social networks?”, “Stop pushing young girls to do this!”, “If you are not confident in yourself, then do not show it to everyone,” they said.

