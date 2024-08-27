Lerchek’s ex-husband bought a Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen for 22 million rubles

The ex-husband of blogger Lerchek, Artem Chekalin, showed off a luxury car. The corresponding post appeared on his Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The influencer bought a black Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen, the cost of which, depending on the configuration, starts from 22 million rubles. According to the businessman, he decided to buy a new car after his divorce from his wife.

“New life – new car. I sold the old ones,” he admitted.

Earlier in August, Lerchek spoke about the property that remained after the divorce. The influencer clarified that during the divorce they divided the property in half.

A criminal case for tax evasion in the amount of 311 million rubles against Lerchek was opened in the spring of 2023. She and her husband were banned from using the Internet, mail, and telephone. The criminal case was closed at the end of December.