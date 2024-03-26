Russian blogger Valeria Chekalina, known as Lerchek, shared a photo with her husband, businessman Artem Chekalin, amid reports of divorce. The picture was published on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The blogger posted a joint photo with her husband and two children in her story on the social network. She attached a questionnaire to the photo, in which she invited subscribers to ask her questions regarding her upcoming marathon.

The day before, the Chekalins did not appear at the divorce court hearing. On March 19, it became known that Lerchek filed for divorce.

Previously Chekalina statedthat because of the criminal prosecution, she and her husband had problems in their relationship.

A criminal case against the Chekalins was opened in March 2023. The blogger was accused of tax evasion in the amount of 311 million rubles, and her husband was accused of complicity. They were also accused of money laundering.

At the end of December 2023, it was reported that the case on charges of tax evasion against bloggers was dropped. It was noted that the investigation into the money laundering case is ongoing. The money laundering case was dropped in March.

The Chekalins got married in 2012. They have three children: eight-year-old twins Alice and Bogdan, as well as a two-year-old son, Lev.