Russian blogger Valeria Chekalina, known as Lerchek, has undergone plastic surgery. The corresponding footage appeared on the Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) singer Alexandra Belyakova.

In the video posted, the influencer showed what happened to her during the time she did not go on social networks. In one of the excerpts, a 31-year-old user appeared in a white robe, demonstrating markings made with a marker on her body. The footage shows that Chekalina planned to adjust the shape of her breasts.

Then the blogger also showed a video from the operating room, in which the doctor holds special materials in his hands during manipulations. In addition, in one of the excerpts of the video, Chekalina also appeared with an oxygen mask, lying in a hospital bed.

Earlier in December, Lerchek returned to social networks. Chekalina posted a video in which she, her husband Artem Chekalin and their two children come out of a large gift box.