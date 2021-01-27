TikTok blogger Konstantin Lakeev (Kostya Kievsky), detained in the case of an attack on the car of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia during an illegal action on January 23 in Moscow, pleaded guilty and repented of his deed. This is stated in the video published by the Main Investigation Department. Investigative Committee of Russia in the capital on Wednesday, January 27.

“I forgive everyone who is connected with this. For civil servants, for policemen, for everyone who is connected with this and not connected. More of this 100% will not happen again, “said Lakeev.

He told how he threw snow at the special service car and kicked her several times. According to the young man, he “very regrets and regrets” about this.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK announced the arrest of a young man born in 2002. It was noted that he was involved in deliberate damage to an official car on Tsvetnoy Boulevard in the capital during an unauthorized action on 23 January.

On the eve of the media noted that officers of the criminal investigation department detained one of the participants in the attack on an FSB car with AMR numbers and his driver on Tsvetnoy Boulevard during an unauthorized action. A criminal case was opened against the detainee under the article “Hooliganism”.

The REN TV channel published footage of Lakeev’s arrest.

On January 27, the UK also announced the arrest of a man born in 1984. On Strastnaya Street in the center of Moscow, while participating in an unsanctioned event on 23 January, he struck a Rosguard officer on duty several times. During interrogation, he fully admitted his guilt.

The man said that during the illegal action he “fell under the wind of the crowd” and took part in a fight against a policeman. “I would like to apologize to the police officer for my behavior,” he said.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for both detainees is being resolved.

Earlier on Wednesday, it became known about the arrest of a taxi driver Valery Yevsin, suspected of attacking a policeman during this action.

Shortly before that, a video appeared showing how the security forces detain the violator of the order, and the activists attack the riot police officer, knock him to the ground and kick him in the head.

As a result of illegal actions that took place in Russian cities last Saturday, the IC opened 20 criminal cases. The bulk of illegal actions are classified under Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The use of violence against a government official”). As part of the investigation of the cases, those involved in the commission of offenses were detained.

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in different cities of Russia. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, there were minors among the detainees. On January 22, the TFR opened a criminal case on the involvement of children in illegal actions on the facts of calls to participate in illegal actions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia promised to investigate and give a legal assessment to all facts of provocations or disobedience to the demands of law enforcement officers at illegal actions.