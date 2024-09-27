Blogger Katz was threatened with criminal charges for failure to comply with the duties of a foreign agent

Against blogger Maxim Katz (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) may initiate a criminal case for failure to comply with the duties of a foreign agent. This was threatened by an unnamed source RIA Novosti in law enforcement agencies.

“Currently, an investigation is being carried out against Katz due to his repeated failure to comply with the duties of a foreign agent,” the agency’s interlocutor clarified.

The blogger can be prosecuted under Part 2 of Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the source, two administrative protocols have already been drawn up against Katz, and he is obliged to pay fines totaling 100 thousand rubles. But despite everything, the foreign agent did not put mandatory markings on his Telegram posts.

The minimum penalty under Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles, the maximum is up to two years in prison.

Earlier, advertising rates for bloggers who left Russia were published. Among the names on the list was the price list of Maxim Katz – his services cost, depending on the variety, from 30 thousand to 61 thousand rubles.