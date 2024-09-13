Blogger Talia Skanes wore an indecent dress to a friend’s wedding and was slammed online. The corresponding post on her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) the publication drew attention The Sun.

The 29-year-old influencer, whose blog has 800,000 subscribers, shared a series of photos showing her outfit for the ceremony. In the posted shots, she appeared in a translucent white dress with a neckline that exposed her chest and stomach. It is also clear that the garment has a high slit that exposes her thigh. “A beautiful day to celebrate love,” she captioned the publication, specifying that the wedding will take place on the beach.

Many netizens did not appreciate Skaines’ appearance in the comments under the post. “I would politely ask her to change or leave,” “Seriously? Even if there is no dress code, have you forgotten that this is not your day?”, “What is the point of showing off like this at a friend’s wedding? You are clearly insecure,” “You should not wear this to a wedding. You are disrespectful,” “Seriously? This looks cheap,” they said.

