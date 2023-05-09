Blogger Hasbik was detained by the police of Dagestan for drifting

Blogger Khasbulla Magomedov, known as Khasbik, was detained by the police of Dagestan. This is reported Telegram– channel “Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan”.

It is noted that Khasbulla has been resting in Dagestan in recent weeks. On May 8, Hasbik and his friends, as part of a wedding cartege, staged a drift show on the roadway and attracted the attention of the Dagestan police.

Traffic police officers detained the company and took them to the department. With regard to the detainees, including the blogger, protocols on an administrative offense were drawn up.

