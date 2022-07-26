TikTok blogger Ellie Janey stuffed a picture of a lion on her arm and made her followers laugh

Blogger Ellie Janey got a tattoo on her hand from an inept master and made subscribers laugh with the result. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok.

A user with the nickname @ally.jaynee came to the session with the goal of filling a large image of a lion on her brush. During the work of the master, the girl noticed that the image differs from the declared sample. “Don’t worry, it will look different when I’m done,” the specialist reassured her.

Seeing the finished work, Janey was disappointed: the drawing was applied unprofessionally and looked unrealistic. The blogger said that she had to pay to cover up the tattoo, and then sign up for laser removal.

The video has received over 1.3 million views. Netizens began to express their opinion in the comments. “I think after seven shots of tequila he will look better,” “That’s why you should always study the masters, and not just go to just anyone,” “Almost like a Picasso drawing,” “I’ve seen worse,” users wrote.

Earlier in July, blogger Tiffany Ann decided to get a tattoo in the form of a flower, but was dissatisfied with the work of the master, who interpreted her request in his own way. The girl showed the result: a spot appeared on her hand in red and blue tones, surrounded by a thick, uneven outline, which netizens compared to used chewing gum.