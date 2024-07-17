Deputy Khinshtein calls on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to find the blogger who trampled an Orthodox cross

A Russian streamer spat on an Orthodox cross and trampled it live on air. It is reported that he is a native of Dagestan, living and working in Moscow.

Later, the blogger recorded a video with an apology, trying to explain that he was provoked to do this. The State Duma has already demanded that the streamer be punished.

The blogger accompanied the trampling of the cross with rude words about Christians

By data Telegram channel “Mnogonatsional”, the stream was conducted on July 12 on the Bigo Live platform. In the footage from the stream that leaked online, you can see how the blogger steps on the spat-on cross, tramples it and drags it along the floor with his foot. “What is this [фигня]”, he accompanies this with his comment.

Frame: Telegram channel Ura.ru

One viewer responded to what was happening by saying “you are disgracing yourselves”, to which the blogger responded with rude words about Christians, but it is difficult to make them out. It is specified that about 300 viewers were watching the stream at that moment.

Later, details became known about the blogger who was streaming under the nickname Javier. It is approvedthat his name is Khavier Yarmagomedov, he is a native of the Tabasaran region of Dagestan, born in 1995. Presumably, he lives in the Moscow region of Mitino and works as a security guard.

“He is also not used to introducing himself by his real name: on social media pages and even in his resume for job searches, he calls himself Alexey Meizov. Among his VKontakte communities, there is nothing but groups dedicated to intimate dating in the capital,” adds Readovka.

“Multinational” also claims that in 2016, the author of the video stole money from a mosque (where exactly this happened is not specified), for which he was convicted under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He allegedly explained to the channel that he mistakenly took someone else’s purse and spent two days looking for its owner, but he was detained.

The streamer apologized and explained his actions as a provocation

Later, the blogger recorded a video in which he called the scandalous stream “a way of self-defense” and stated that his actions were provoked “from their side,” but did not explain who exactly had allegedly provoked him.

Yes, I was wrong. Yes, I apologize. But they started it and provoked me. Since this stream has been going on for half a year, I could not stop and told everyone to stop. And recently I fell for this provocation. I regret what I did, yes, and I apologize to those whom I offended, the believers streamer

Frame: Telegram channel Ura.ru

The State Duma reported that they had contacted the police and the prosecutor’s office

On the incident reacted State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein. Calling the streamer a scoundrel and a moron, he said that he was sending an appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and asking law enforcement agencies to immediately begin searching for the blogger.

“Such brazen desecration of Orthodox shrines must be severely punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Khinshtein added, asking that care be taken in advance to “properly place this subject in places not so remote.”

Blogger detained and charged with insulting religious feelings

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow later reported on the initiation of a criminal case on insulting the feelings of believers under Part 1 of Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The blogger was detained, “in the near future he will be taken to the investigative department, where investigators will begin interrogating him,” the Investigative Committee clarified.

“According to the investigation, on July 12, 2024, the defendant, while in Moscow, trampled a Christian cross. At the same time, he recorded his actions on video, which was broadcast live on an Internet portal. Thus, the suspect committed public actions with the purpose of insulting religious feelings,” the Investigative Committee explained the initiation of the case.