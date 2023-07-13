Blogger Emily Zeck made a bra out of old swimsuit briefs

Blogger Emily Zeck with the nickname emilyzeck has found an easy way to make a bra from an old thing. The corresponding publication appeared in her TikTok.

The influencer said she found a use for her old bikini bottoms, which were uncomfortable for her, but she regrets throwing them away. On the posted frames, the user showed yellow swimming trunks with strings. First, she completely untied them, turned them sideways, and then formed a knot in the gusset area (the lining in the crotch area on women’s and men’s shorts or tights, connecting the front and back of the product – approx. “Tapes.ru”).

After that, the girl tightened the two upper laces around her neck, and the lower ones around her back. The posted frames show that the wardrobe fit Zek in size and visually lifted her breasts.

Netizens appreciated the recommendation of the author of the video in the comments under the post. “Wow, thanks for sharing!”, “Very cool that you turned an unnecessary thing into something worthwhile”, “True, one side of the trunks is larger than the other, so the bra will look inharmonious,” they wrote.

