Blogger Victoria Benitez found a cheap replacement for Botox. She shared the relevant information in her TikTok.

A user with the nickname victoria__benitez said that she regularly receives compliments from others about the quality of her skin. At the same time, according to the girl, people assume that she is doing Botox injections. “I don’t get offended when literally everyone thinks I have Botox, and I take it as a huge compliment. But I don’t do this procedure,” she admitted.

According to the influencer, a home remedy helps her maintain a similar appearance with smooth skin and the absence of wrinkles. So, she soaks flax seeds in water and then strains the product through cheesecloth. Benitez applies the resulting consistency to his face. “I just can’t help but get emotional about how much I love it. You can apply the product to your hair, it will replace shampoo,” the blogger concluded.

