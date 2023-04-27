TFR detained blogger Elena Blinovskaya for non-payment of taxes for 918 million rubles

Blogger and creator of the “Marathon of Desires” Elena Blinovskaya was detained on suspicion of tax evasion. The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case against her. She became the third Russian blogger to be investigated for hiding her huge income from the state.

Blinovskaya was detained near the border with Belarus

The fact that a criminal case was initiated against her, Elena Blinovskaya found out the day before, on April 26. That day, she spoke at the AmoCRM business forum, talking about building a personal brand.

Deciding not to interact with the Russian law enforcement system, Blinovskaya bought a plane ticket to Almaty with an early departure on April 27.

However, at night the blogger was warned that the security forces intended to detain her at the Moscow airport until her departure.

Then Blinovskaya abruptly changed her plan, calling a Maybach with a driver, and drove it towards Belarus. But law enforcement officers got ahead of Blinovskaya – she was detained in the Smolensk region, not far from the state border.

Blogger accused of tax evasion

According to the TFR, Blinovskaya provided information services on the Internet, using the scheme of “splitting” the business. She underestimated her income, as a result of which she did not pay value added tax and personal tax. The blogger legalized the money by making financial transactions.

The investigation believes that in 2019-2021 the blogger evaded taxes in the amount of more than 918 million rubles

The blogger, according to the TFR, has been filing false declarations with the tax service for two years. And all the income from the Marathons of Desires went to the settlement accounts of 18 organizations and three individual entrepreneurs who were on a simplified taxation system, but controlled by Blinovskaya.

Another 43 million rubles she legalized by transferring them to pay for the spouse’s car and equipment for his company, as well as goods for the husband’s sister’s company, the artist’s performance at her house and holding a festive event in August 2021.

A criminal case against Blinovskaya was initiated by the TFR on the basis of materials from the tax service

Operational support of the investigation is carried out by employees of the Main Directorate for Economic Security and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the FSB Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region. They, together with investigators, conduct searches in the office and at the place of residence of Blinovskaya.

Blinovskaya became the third popular blogger under investigation

Even before the arrest of Blinovskaya, last March, 30-year-old Valeria Chekalina or Lerchek, a blogger with a multimillion-dollar audience, the creator of the Letique cosmetics brand, the author of popular marathons and courses, became a defendant in the criminal case.

She was charged with tax evasion in the amount of more than 300 million rubles.

Together with her husband, Chekalina was banned from using the Internet – thus the court blocked the main source of their income.

Then law enforcement officers turned their attention to influencer Alexandra Mitroshina, the author of the popular Instalogy course.

She did not pay 120 million rubles to the budget. The blogger left Russia at the beginning of 2022. Judging by her social media accounts, Mitroshina settled in Dubai

After the initiation of these cases, information appeared that Blinovskaya would become the next defendant in the criminal case. Some participants of her marathon turned to law enforcement agencies with complaints of deceit and the police began an investigation into the fraud.

Blinovskaya denied these accusations, saying that the tax authorities had been checking bloggers for a year, and assured that she was not in danger of problems with the fiscal service.

“Marathon of Desires” Blinovskaya

Elena Blinovskaya was born on August 25, 1981 in the village of Oparino, Kirov Region. Graduated from Yaroslavl State University named after Demidov with a degree in Economics. In 2020, she completed the professional retraining program “Practical Personality Psychology in the Field of Interpersonal Communication and Business” at Moscow State University.

Blinovskaya started as an accountant, then opened a veterinary clinic, an advertising agency and a wedding salon

In 2016, Blinovskaya won the Mrs. Russia International beauty contest. In 2018, she moved to Moscow with her husband and children. Then she registered the trademark “Marathon of Desires”.

In 2020, according to Forbes, Blinovskaya’s earnings amounted to about 300 million rubles. In the same year, her cherished dream came true – the film “Marathon of Desires” was shot about her, in which Blinovskaya not only played herself, but also acted as the producer of the project.

In 2021, Blinovskaya celebrated her 40th birthday. According to her confession, she spent more than 200 million rubles on organizing a holiday in a five-star hotel in Altai. It was hosted by showman Ivan Urgant and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, Philip Kirkorov, Svetlana Loboda, Nyusha, the Beasts group and other artists took part in the event.

In 2022, the number of Blinovskaya’s social media followers reached six million.

“Marathon of desires” is an online course that consists of 20-30 lessons. Each “lesson” includes a task – to make a list of desires or things that the participant would never dare

The cost of participation in the marathon ranges from 3 to 10 thousand rubles. In total, she has five projects with different costs.

According to Blinovskaya in the descriptions for the marathon, at the end of the two-month course, participants will be able to cope with psychological problems and learn to take concrete actions to change their lives for the better.

Blinovskaya’s projects are often equated with infogypsyism. Some participants argue that it does not provide new information, but retells the content of personal growth trainings of other experts.