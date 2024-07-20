Court arrests blogger Edward Bil for 13 days under hooliganism article

The court arrested blogger Edward Bil for 13 days under the article on petty hooliganism, reports RIA News.

The famous Russian blogger was detained on July 20 in the center of Moscow. Bil and his friend Yegor Chernov were riding scooters along Neglinnaya Street in the uniform of a “scooter patrol service” and filming a video.

A source from the Telegram channel Mash reported that the prankster and his friend, who were swearing and disturbing public order, were complained about by passers-by who were harassed by them on the street.