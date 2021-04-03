The Tverskoy Court of Moscow did not arrest the blogger Edward Beale, who allegedly caused a major traffic accident in the center of the capital. About it Interfax on Saturday, April 3, the press secretary of the court Olga Bondareva said.

It is clarified that Bilu was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions.

According to the court’s decision, he is prohibited from leaving home, using telephone and Internet communications, except for communicating with lawyers and an investigator, as well as driving a vehicle and participating in public events.

Earlier it became known that Maria Artemova, who was injured in the accident with the participation of Bill, is dying. The lawyers said that she was still in serious condition – in a coma.

A major accident involving five vehicles occurred on April 1 at about 11:40 am when leaving the tunnel towards Smolenskaya Square on the outside of the Garden Ring. One person was injured. On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in the infliction of serious harm to human health by negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The blogger was detained for 48 hours.