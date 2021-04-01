Vitaly Borodin, a lawyer for the family of victims of an accident in Moscow, spoke about the state of the family of a woman who was injured in the accident on the Garden Ring in Moscow organized by blogger Edward Beale. This is reported by the TV channel “360”…

According to the lawyer, the victim’s husband needs to recover. “I wanted to go in, get acquainted with the material. But until they decided to postpone it until tomorrow, there is no need, ”the lawyer said.

Borodin also recalled the similarity of the cases of Beale and the actor Mikhail Efremov, who arranged a fatal accident in the center of Moscow in June last year. “Everything is clear – the person has committed a crime. All the facts are there, there is a victim, ”he concluded.

The accident occurred on April 1 at about 11:40 am when leaving the tunnel in the direction of Smolenskaya Square on the outside of the Garden Ring. The driver of a blue Audi drove into the oncoming lane and four more cars were injured as a result. The woman who was driving a Volkswagen was hospitalized and is in intensive care.

On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, which, by negligence, resulted in the infliction of grievous harm to human health”).