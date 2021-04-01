Blogger Edward Biel (real name – Eduard Biel) revealed the cause of the accident at Smolenskaya Square in Moscow. It is reported by Telegram-channel Baza.

During the interrogation, the pranker told the investigators that he lost control of the car when he got too carried away with “checkers” on the road (abrupt rearrangements from one lane to another in the traffic flow, such maneuvers are considered dangerous driving – approx. “Lenta.ru”). According to Beal, at some point he overclocked too much, although he controlled the process. However, the situation soon changed, as the blogger incorrectly calculated the trajectories of other cars. He tried to avoid a collision, twisted the steering wheel, and the car was driven to the side, as a result of which it flew into the oncoming lane.

Earlier, Bill pleaded guilty to the accident. The blogger was detained for 48 hours. According to his lawyer Sergei Zhorin, the pranker was sober at the time of the incident, did not use drugs, and now he feels bad and is ready to help the victims.

The accident occurred on April 1 at about 11:40 am when leaving the tunnel in the direction of Smolenskaya Square on the outside of the Garden Ring. The driver of a blue Audi drove into the oncoming lane and four more cars were injured as a result. The woman who was driving a Volkswagen was hospitalized and is in intensive care.

On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, which, by negligence, resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health”).