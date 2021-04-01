For three months in 2021, blogger Edward Beale has more than 400 speeding fines, that is, every day, at least four or five such violations were recorded only by cameras installed in Moscow. It is reported on Friday, April 2 by the TV channel REN TV…

It is noted that the blogger smashed many elite foreign cars. Each one costs more than ten million rubles.

Most often, incidents were provoked for the so-called hype. For example, a blogger crashed into a car pasted over like a police officer, drove a schoolboy or threw an old car off a cliff. According to the TV channel, a few hours before the resonant accident that occurred on Thursday in the center of Moscow, Bill provoked the limousine driver.

A prosecutor’s check began on the blogger’s car with fake license plates. They also intend to deal with Beal’s unpaid fines: in total, he has more than 500 violations, some for speeding by 100 km / h.

A resonant accident involving Beale occurred on April 1 on the Garden Ring near the Barrikadnaya metro station. According to preliminary data, the car driven by the blogger drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into four cars. As a result of the road accident, a woman who was driving one of the cars was seriously injured. She was hospitalized, now she is in intensive care.

Lawyer Sergei Zhorin said that Bill was placed in a temporary detention center for 48 hours. Now the blogger is in the status of a suspect.

Edward Beale is a popular YouTube blogger who is known on the Internet for scandalous pranks. 4 million people have subscribed to his channel.