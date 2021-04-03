Blogger Edward Beale said that he regrets the accident involving his car in the center of Moscow.

On April 3, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow made a decision do not send the blogger under arrest… He was banned from certain actions, including leaving the house, using communications and the Internet. A preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions will be in effect until June 1.

– Do you regret it? – the journalists asked him. “Yes,” Beal answered on the way back to his apartment.

The accident involving pranker Edward Beale occurred on the Garden Ring on April 1. A blue Audi, in which, according to the investigation, Beal was, drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into four cars.

The driver of one of the cars was seriously injured. The woman was hospitalized. According to her lawyer, she is in a coma. The victim’s defense declared disagreement with the preventive measure for the blogger. According to the lawyer, Bill showed no remorse for what he had done.

Since the beginning of the year, the blogger has violated the speed limit more than 400 times: every day at least four or five such violations were recorded by cameras installed in Moscow, the capital’s Department of Transport said.