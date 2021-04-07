Blogger Edward Biel (real name – Eduard Biel), who arranged a major accident in the center of Moscow, decided to appoint a psychiatric examination. It is reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

According to him, Bil will be assigned a psychiatric examination in order to determine whether he was aware that he was committing a crime.

On April 7, Bil was charged with violating traffic rules (SDA) after an accident in the center of Moscow. Lawyer Sergei Zhorin said that the charge was brought in accordance with Part 1 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in grievous bodily harm by negligence”). He faces up to two years in prison. The blogger himself said that he made such a mistake for the first time in his life, and urged to pray for the health of Maria Artemova, who was injured in the accident.

On April 1, Edward Beale caused an accident in Moscow with the participation of five cars. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow did not arrest the blogger, but he is forbidden to leave the house, use the telephone and the Internet, drive a vehicle and participate in public events.