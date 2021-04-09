Blogger Edward Biel (real name – Eduard Biel), who arranged a major accident in Moscow, turned to the victim in the accident. This is reported by REN TV.

Bill expressed the hope that Maria Artemova, who suffered as a result of an accident, would forgive him. He stressed that Mary is a very kind person. According to the blogger, he will do everything possible to get the victim “to her feet.” At the same time, the video blogger added that he hopes to meet with Maria, her husband and family.

The participant of the accident also said that he had no opportunity to go to the Internet and see what they were writing. However, he noted that now the whole country is against him, since “we have such a mentality.” In his opinion, people are ready to tear apart a person who has stumbled once. Nevertheless, he stressed that some part of the audience supports him, and motorists should understand that he is not on purpose.

On April 1, Beal caused an accident in Moscow with the participation of five cars. On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, which, through negligence, caused serious harm to human health”). One of the victims, a Muscovite Maria Artemova, was taken to intensive care and spent several days in a coma.

Bill pleaded guilty for the incident and said he was sorry. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow did not arrest the blogger: he was forbidden to leave the house, use the telephone and the Internet, as well as drive a vehicle and participate in public events.